OptimizeRx (OPRX) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OPRX’s profit would be $368,365 giving it 133.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 57,396 shares traded. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 90.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.81% the S&P500.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.81, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased their equity positions in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $542.76 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

More notable recent Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Preferred&Income Term Fund declares $0.1355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPI Announces Development of Jefferson Vista Canyon Within Vista Canyon, a 185-Acre, Mixed-Use Master-Planned Community – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Search Of Income: Preferred CEFs (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds: A Review Of The Category – November – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund for 349,794 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 43,600 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 16,570 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,166 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 55,397 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) has declined 3.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.22% the S&P500.