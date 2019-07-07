OptimizeRx (OPRX) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OPRX’s profit would be $368,364 giving it 133.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 139,294 shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 90.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.81% the S&P500.

Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 299 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 227 sold and decreased stock positions in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 49.65 million shares, down from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 185 Increased: 175 New Position: 124.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.17 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 30.01 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

