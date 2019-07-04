OptimizeRx (OPRX) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OPRX’s profit would be $368,363 giving it 135.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 43,226 shares traded. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 90.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.81% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 62,048 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock rose 0.64%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 521,209 shares with $5.03 million value, down from 583,257 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $5.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 1.01M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,060 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 25,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 853,270 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 76,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 644,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 13,212 are held by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 32,700 shares stake. 57,559 are held by Metropolitan Life. Moreover, Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 223,549 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 6.34M shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 14,659 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.02% or 233,452 shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) stake by 98,173 shares to 161,101 valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 36,145 shares and now owns 238,365 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company has market cap of $199.04 million. The firm offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. It has a 463.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies.