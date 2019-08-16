OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation 14 8.35 N/A 0.03 457.27 SCWorx Corp. 6 3.27 N/A -4.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights OptimizeRx Corporation and SCWorx Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OptimizeRx Corporation and SCWorx Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9% SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OptimizeRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SCWorx Corp. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. OptimizeRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SCWorx Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares and 0.4% of SCWorx Corp. shares. 2.9% are OptimizeRx Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, SCWorx Corp. has 22.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation was more bullish than SCWorx Corp.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors SCWorx Corp.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.