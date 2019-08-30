OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU)

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Healthcare Information Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation 14 9.58 N/A 0.03 457.27 Change Healthcare Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -87.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OptimizeRx Corporation and Change Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9% Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OptimizeRx Corporation and Change Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 0%. OptimizeRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% Change Healthcare Inc. -1.94% -3.61% 0% 0% 0% -4%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation had bullish trend while Change Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats Change Healthcare Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.