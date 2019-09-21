OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation 14 9.14 N/A 0.03 457.27 NantHealth Inc. 1 0.93 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OptimizeRx Corporation and NantHealth Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9% NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.9% -58.4%

Liquidity

OptimizeRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantHealth Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. OptimizeRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantHealth Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OptimizeRx Corporation and NantHealth Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 21.1%. Insiders owned 2.9% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of NantHealth Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NantHealth Inc.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors NantHealth Inc.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.