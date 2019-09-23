OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Healthcare Information Services company, OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of OptimizeRx Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have OptimizeRx Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.40% 1.90% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares OptimizeRx Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation N/A 14 457.27 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

OptimizeRx Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio OptimizeRx Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for OptimizeRx Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 4.00 2.67

As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 95.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OptimizeRx Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation has stronger performance than OptimizeRx Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OptimizeRx Corporation are 4 and 4. Competitively, OptimizeRx Corporation’s competitors have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. OptimizeRx Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OptimizeRx Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx Corporation has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OptimizeRx Corporation’s competitors are 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

OptimizeRx Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats OptimizeRx Corporation’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.