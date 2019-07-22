Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.37 N/A -0.25 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Optical Cable Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Optical Cable Corporation and Westell Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.2% -4% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Optical Cable Corporation’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Optical Cable Corporation are 3.9 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Westell Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Optical Cable Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of Optical Cable Corporation shares and 20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. About 23.5% of Optical Cable Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has stronger performance than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Optical Cable Corporation beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.