Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Both Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.52 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.81 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Optical Cable Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Optical Cable Corporation and Viavi Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a -6.41% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation had bearish trend while Viavi Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats Optical Cable Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.