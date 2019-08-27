Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.35 N/A -0.52 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.47 N/A 2.07 5.02

In table 1 we can see Optical Cable Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Risk & Volatility

Optical Cable Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Turtle Beach Corporation has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Turtle Beach Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Optical Cable Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Turtle Beach Corporation has a consensus price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 166.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares and 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. 23.4% are Optical Cable Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats Optical Cable Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.