Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.00 4.82M -0.52 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 13.77M -0.05 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 136,663,925.83% -15.4% -8.8% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 558,145,190.71% -1.9% -1.9%

Optical Cable Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Optical Cable Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 and has 49.1 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Optical Cable Corporation.

The shares of both Optical Cable Corporation and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 13.7% respectively. About 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance while Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 9.87% stronger performance.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.