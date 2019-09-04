Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)

Since Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.52 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.77 N/A -1.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Optical Cable Corporation and Infinera Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

Optical Cable Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Infinera Corporation has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Optical Cable Corporation and Infinera Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Infinera Corporation has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 15.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Optical Cable Corporation and Infinera Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 83.8%. Optical Cable Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.4%. Competitively, Infinera Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Infinera Corporation.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.