Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.52 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39

Table 1 demonstrates Optical Cable Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Optical Cable Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Optical Cable Corporation’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Optical Cable Corporation are 3.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Optical Cable Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 119.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Optical Cable Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 21.9%. About 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation was less bearish than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Optical Cable Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.