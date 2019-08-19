Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.33 N/A -0.52 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.89 N/A 0.02 600.62

Table 1 demonstrates Optical Cable Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Optical Cable Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Optical Cable Corporation is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Optical Cable Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Optical Cable Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Cambium Networks Corporation’s potential upside is 49.00% and its average price target is $13.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has weaker performance than Optical Cable Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambium Networks Corporation beats Optical Cable Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.