Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Comparison side by side

Both Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.37 N/A -0.25 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 34 2.72 N/A 2.88 11.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Optical Cable Corporation and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Optical Cable Corporation and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.2% -4% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4%

Volatility and Risk

Optical Cable Corporation’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Optical Cable Corporation and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average price target and a 37.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Optical Cable Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% are Optical Cable Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation was more bullish than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Optical Cable Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.