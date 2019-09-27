Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 136,104,365.51% -15.40% -8.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4.82M 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 88.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance while Optical Cable Corporation’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Optical Cable Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Optical Cable Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Optical Cable Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors beat Optical Cable Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.