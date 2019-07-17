Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Optical Cable Corporation has 16.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Optical Cable Corporation has 23.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.20% -4.00% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Optical Cable Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Optical Cable Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Optical Cable Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s peers are 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Optical Cable Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.