Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Contrasting side by side

Since Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.25 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.73 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Optical Cable Corporation and EXFO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.2% -4% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Optical Cable Corporation has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EXFO Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EXFO Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EXFO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Optical Cable Corporation and EXFO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 26.9%. Optical Cable Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.8% of EXFO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36% EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation was less bullish than EXFO Inc.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Optical Cable Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.