Optibase Ltd. (OBAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase Ltd. 11 3.64 N/A -0.45 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Optibase Ltd. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.15% of Optibase Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Optibase Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.83%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.04% -0.3% 0.48% 2.51% 1.27% 20.95%

For the past year Optibase Ltd. was more bullish than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.