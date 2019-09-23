Optibase Ltd. (OBAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Since Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase Ltd. 11 3.69 N/A -0.45 0.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 22.02 N/A 0.43 115.84

Table 1 highlights Optibase Ltd. and FRP Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Optibase Ltd. and FRP Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.15% of Optibase Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of FRP Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Optibase Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.83%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year Optibase Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than FRP Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors FRP Holdings Inc. beats Optibase Ltd.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.