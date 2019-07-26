Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) At $11.80 Forms Top; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (AGTC) Sentiment Is 0.62

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 26 reduced and sold holdings in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.75 million shares, down from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has declined 25.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $72.50 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 42.45 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for 359,190 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 177,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,141 shares.