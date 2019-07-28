Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) At $11.55 Forms Top; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Sasol Limited (SSL)

Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) formed multiple top with $12.36 target or 7.00% above today’s $11.55 share price. Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) has $56.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 10 shares traded. Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) has risen 48.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OBAS News: 28/03/2018 Optibase Ltd. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 30/05/2018 – Optibase 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 28/03/2018 – Optibase 4Q Loss/Shr 10c

Among 2 analysts covering Sasol (NYSE:SSL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sasol had 4 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 14. Macquarie Research downgraded Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. See Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $480.0000 New Target: $505.0000 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 161,602 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 18.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – Sasol Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – GROUP RECORDED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R56 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 28/05/2018 – Racial Exclusion From Sasol Share Plan Means Strike Is Possible; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Solbe1 Election Right Results Announcement; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 06, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Over 21? Here Are 8 Speculative Mining Stocks to Think About – TheStreet.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sasol +3% as half-year profit jumps – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “MDA to Play Key Role in Government of Canada-funded Network to Advance Artificial Intelligence Technologies for Agriculture – Financial Post” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $13.83 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.