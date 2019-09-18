Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase Ltd. 11 3.69 N/A -0.45 0.00 JBG SMITH Properties 40 7.97 N/A 0.55 71.15

Table 1 demonstrates Optibase Ltd. and JBG SMITH Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Optibase Ltd. and JBG SMITH Properties Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of JBG SMITH Properties is $42, which is potential 6.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.15% of Optibase Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 87% of JBG SMITH Properties are owned by institutional investors. About 75.83% of Optibase Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% are JBG SMITH Properties’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37% JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41%

For the past year Optibase Ltd. has stronger performance than JBG SMITH Properties

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors JBG SMITH Properties beats Optibase Ltd.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.