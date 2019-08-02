Oppenheimer & Company Cut Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Share Price Declined; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Unilever N.V. (UN) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 24,228 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 27,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.59% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 3.70M shares traded or 127.85% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.70 million shares traded or 76.79% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER BOND OFFERING IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON 22 MARCH; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $97.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BBU,BBU-UN.TO,PAYC,MCO,CS – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever USA, A Shipper Of Choice That Embraces Drivers And The Future – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chevron, Exxon earnings: Shale M&A is high on the list of investor concerns – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,900 shares to 12,645 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).