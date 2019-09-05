Oppenheimer & Company Has Decreased Eog Res (EOG) Holding By $1.37 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 91.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 226,387 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 20,413 shares with $94,000 value, down from 246,800 last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $5.63B valuation. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 6.14 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 14,471 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 89,792 shares with $8.55M value, down from 104,263 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 2.95M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 4,874 shares to 18,426 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Realpage Inc (Prn) stake by 12.97 million shares and now owns 34.53 million shares. Vector Group Ltd (Put) (NYSE:VGR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 79.47% above currents $3.75 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

More recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 948,260 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.08% or 16,805 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,122 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1,092 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Ltd Llc. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Co reported 70,560 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 11,047 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 1.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Principal Financial Grp holds 0.08% or 915,700 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 26,107 shares. Moreover, Ranger Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mirae Asset Glob reported 37,776 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) stake by 82,659 shares to 202,009 valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) stake by 14,982 shares and now owns 141,777 shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was raised too.