Oppenheimer & Close Has Raised Its Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Market Valuation Rose; Whittier Trust Co Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 4.79M shares traded or 56.33% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 53,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72M shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 09/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Black-belt versus DJ: contenders to be next Goldman CEO; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd Llc stated it has 1,375 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 102,501 shares. Amer National Insur Tx holds 0.59% or 58,900 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.08% or 7,321 shares. Jbf Cap stated it has 1,500 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc owns 984,703 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc holds 3,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 32,467 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.53% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nine Masts Ltd reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Calamos Advsr Ltd Com reported 520,239 shares. Van Eck Associates invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 22,366 shares to 254,835 shares, valued at $26.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 7,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,708 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A).