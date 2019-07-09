Oppenheimer & Company Cut Its Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $1.67 Million as Share Price Declined; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shares Rose While Kepos Capital LP Raised Stake by $4.78 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 38,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 261,567 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 714,249 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 82,232 shares to 66,861 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,166 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. Another trade for 1,667 shares valued at $189,955 was sold by Faddis Jonathan. The insider MATEO ALAN sold $60,713.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35 million for 34.45 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,297 shares to 31,160 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 3,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).