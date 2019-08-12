Oppenheimer Upped Instructure (INST) Rating; Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Sentiment Is 0.93

Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 25 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 27 sold and trimmed positions in Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Morgan Stanley Insured Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer’s research division raised Instructure (NYSE:INST)‘s stock from a Perform to Outperform on Monday, 12 August. The analysts at Oppenheimer have a target price of $56.0000 on INST or 41.81% more upside.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It currently has negative earnings. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its clients in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 386,501 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) has declined 8.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INST News: 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Rev $49.1M-$49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $48.0M, EST. $47.1M; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C TO 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 08/05/2018 – lnstructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Adjusts FY View To Adj Loss/Shr 94c-Adj Loss/Shr 88c; 08/05/2018 – Instructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 82,877 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $732.67 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.