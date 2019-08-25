Oppenheimer & Company Has Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $662,008; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Its Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) by $9.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 202,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.84 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 787,392 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 7,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 300,872 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 292,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals EUR3.95B-EUR4.15B; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,804 shares to 119,394 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 43,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 30,279 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 1,313 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Opus Invest Management holds 1% or 106,778 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com invested in 4.39M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 377,107 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru owns 45,591 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company reported 26,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 0.01% or 23,007 shares. Duncker Streett Communication Inc accumulated 4,800 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Chatham Cap Group Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 15,128 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 1.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Spc Fincl has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 95,050 shares. Accredited reported 0.2% stake. Bainco Interest Invsts owns 148,443 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Td Asset Management accumulated 3.14M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, First Fincl Corp In has 0.63% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 5,955 are held by Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 85,250 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0.52% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 385,854 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 743,484 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 30,372 were accumulated by Essex Financial Services Inc. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 134,470 shares.

