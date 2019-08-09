Oppenheimer & Company Boosted Stake in Albemarle (ALB) as Stock Declined; Sun Communities (SUI) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Raised Position by $8.00 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,160 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 26,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.73% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 4.34 million shares traded or 200.25% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 67,775 shares as the company's stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 444,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74 million, up from 377,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 367,146 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 55,163 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $68.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 75,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,383 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 52,721 shares. Duff Phelps Management Company has invested 1.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 650 shares. Vanguard owns 12.23 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 14,211 shares. 1,593 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Aperio Grp Llc reported 63,081 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Echo Street Mgmt owns 0.68% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 293,196 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 141,680 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 25,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 0.01% or 19,033 shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.13% or 1.72M shares. 111,668 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 15,750 shares. Westpac Bk holds 6,514 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 55,000 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated owns 15,717 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.08% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 207,097 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 179,312 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 11,283 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 4,710 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,500 shares to 120,076 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,321 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

