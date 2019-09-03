Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Increased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 9,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 114,720 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, down from 123,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 1.42 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 83.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 12,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 15,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 1.67M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.64% or 190,155 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 576,680 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Patten Gp Inc reported 3,680 shares stake. Valueworks Ltd Liability Com accumulated 36,024 shares. Fiera Cap Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 30,638 shares. Essex Financial Inc holds 0.21% or 6,503 shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,594 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Co holds 5,001 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 50,294 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 3,139 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0.47% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 53,528 shares. Bath Savings has 1,976 shares. Aperio Gp Llc holds 549,526 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,378 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 6,220 shares to 8,768 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.57M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. House Limited Liability Com holds 26,237 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 15,575 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Llc has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,030 shares. Monetary Management Gru invested in 5,232 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 11,460 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment has 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,500 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.03% or 12,202 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt has 27,576 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,227 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Llc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,440 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.