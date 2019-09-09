Oppenheimer & Close Increased Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding by $667,342; Stock Value Rose; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Declined While Sessa Capital Im LP Has Cut by $11.53 Million Its Holding

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 6.02M shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 3.60 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon -14% after profit shortfall in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Groupon, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRPN) 10% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Groupon (GRPN) CFO to Resign – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap Ltd Llc owns 16.28 million shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 20,092 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 356 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 744 shares. Northern Trust reported 5.67 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 179,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 9.88 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 415,082 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 375,971 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). First Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 21.07M shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 338,549 shares in its portfolio.