Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $2.43 Million; Stock Price Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) as Shares Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 393,519 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 45,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 100,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 54,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 8.41M shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares to 624,987 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,212 shares to 297,991 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 28,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,352 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

