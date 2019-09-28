Oppenheimer & Company Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $2.60 Million; Shorts at ADYEN N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (ADYYF) Raised By 15.18%

ADYEN N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had an increase of 15.18% in short interest. ADYYF’s SI was 22,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.18% from 19,100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 28 days are for ADYEN N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s short sellers to cover ADYYF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.07% or $26.76 during the last trading session, reaching $684.24. About 215 shares traded. Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 7,153 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 72,197 shares with $26.28 million value, up from 65,044 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $215.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES

Adyen N.V., a technology company, operates as a payment processor firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.74 billion. The Company’s platform enables the acceptance and processing of cards and local payments across its merchants' online, mobile, and point of sale channels. It has a 189.02 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 10.40% above currents $382.86 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.42% or 2,951 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Incorporated Ne owns 37,110 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0.12% or 1.51M shares. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iat Reinsurance Company Limited reported 1.31% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Ltd has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 116,552 shares. Fiera invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 386,341 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. American And Management Com reported 700 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spinnaker Tru owns 2,565 shares. California-based Private Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 800 are held by Loews. Murphy Mgmt accumulated 33,935 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 1,793 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) stake by 3,874 shares to 24,294 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 12,069 shares and now owns 19,211 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.