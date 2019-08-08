Oppenheimer & Close Decreased Popular (BPOP) Holding by $873,600; Share Value Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 143,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 914,306 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.17 million, up from 771,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $157.53. About 5.54M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 246,861 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24,027 shares to 263,767 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 115,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1,209 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Argi Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,148 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stephens Invest Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Sun Life Fin has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 2,056 shares. Epoch Invest Inc has 42,667 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 259,285 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Gfs Advisors Limited Com holds 12,515 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 51,602 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tcw has 1.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cap Advisors reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 170,431 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.59 million for 8.36 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.