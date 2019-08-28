Oppenheimer & Company Cut Cme Group (CME) Position By $392,288; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 5.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 2,392 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 44,773 shares with $7.37M value, down from 47,165 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $77.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 601,574 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 60.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 8,166 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 21,569 shares with $2.66M value, up from 13,403 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 98,521 shares to 69,621 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stake by 64,072 shares and now owns 12,794 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.79% or 505,176 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hartline Inv has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paw accumulated 0.67% or 5,500 shares. Peoples Serv Corp stated it has 22,714 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 25,682 shares stake. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Automobile Association accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Brookmont Cap Management invested 3.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 3.58M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,156 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 12,819 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 25,565 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Lc has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,363 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.69% above currents $115.83 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.15% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 151,181 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd accumulated 11,336 shares. Sarasin And Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 993,281 shares. 1.87M were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alley Limited Liability Com owns 1.28% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,535 shares. 2,519 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 287,120 shares. Aull & Monroe holds 1.12% or 12,708 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 71,877 shares. 1,805 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Company. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,142 shares. 1.41 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 14,880 shares to 20,174 valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) stake by 6,645 shares and now owns 20,772 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.