Oppenheimer & Company Upped Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $333,400; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.54 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 143,105 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 139,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 1.05M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 11,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.77M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 9.97 million shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 199,991 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $136.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Property Mexico by 338,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67M shares, and has risen its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

