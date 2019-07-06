Oppenheimer & Company Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding as Stock Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 8,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, down from 306,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,955 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Products Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 1.74% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 47,430 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 31,095 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 38,616 were accumulated by Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc has 2.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 30,443 are held by Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 30,801 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,894 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 9,873 shares. Taylor Asset Management owns 25,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 6,092 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,388 shares to 85,472 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares to 167,268 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.