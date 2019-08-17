Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Its Holding in Corning (GLW) by $415,404 as Shares Declined; Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $659,016; Stock Declined

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 411,944 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 195,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 207,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 4.86M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,900 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,862 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 6,300 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Comm has invested 0.15% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). James Inv Inc owns 1,860 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 14,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 122,411 shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Common Retirement Fund holds 148,029 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 0.03% or 470,426 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt reported 1.58% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc accumulated 655,111 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

