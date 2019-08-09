Oppenheimer & Company Has Increased By $312,400 Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Loop Capital. See Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32 New Target: $44 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $35 New Target: $37 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 39.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 2,200 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 7,755 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 5,555 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 389,408 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Electronics for Imaging, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 85,496 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 466,763 shares. 19,498 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York stated it has 7,255 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 30,337 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Rhumbline Advisers holds 138,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Graham & Investment L P invested 0.96% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 644,069 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 114,162 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 6,585 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “What a Success at ITMA 2019! EFI Reggiani Sells Fourth Reggiani BOLT Single-Pass Textile Printer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $661,300 activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Cunningham John H sold $661,300.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 15,653 shares to 94,698 valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 11,236 shares and now owns 27,473 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is -2.13% below currents $146.45 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Hold” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $136 target. Citigroup maintained Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16200 target.