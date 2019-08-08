Oppenheimer & Company Trimmed Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $357,135 as Stock Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $327,600

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 4,366 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 8,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.15. About 568,852 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq Hosted 3rd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, NOW DOWN ABOUT 1 PCT; 18/04/2018 – SWEDEN DEBT OFFICE POSTPONES BOND AUCTION DUE TO NASDAQ ISSUES; 11/04/2018 – Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq and Pricing of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk and Warrants; 27/03/2018 – Chinese Information Technology CLPS Files for IPO, Applies for Nasdaq Listing; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 06/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 68.32 Points (0.97%); 06/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 963,075 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 4,695 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.18% or 8.21 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 278,733 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 3,142 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 53,628 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,330 shares in its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 5.76M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sabal Tru has invested 2.14% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Community Commercial Bank Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Prospector Prns Ltd Com reported 84,700 shares. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Jcic Asset Management has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 71 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 1,192 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,125 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by Vossler Jennifer R..

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares to 186,479 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,200 shares to 18,047 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $202.99M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Korea Invest stated it has 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). City Holdings holds 80 shares. First Long Island reported 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Churchill Mgmt Corp stated it has 55,143 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 91,627 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 30,177 shares. Invesco Limited reported 4.11 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 14,389 shares. Creative Planning invested in 10,272 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 9,811 shares. Blair William And Il has 4,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 145,280 are owned by Adage Partners Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,964 shares.