Oppenheimer & Close Has Trimmed Popular (BPOP) Position as Stock Value Declined; Parsec Financial Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61 million, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.87. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 277,552 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 11,096 shares to 137,203 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 16,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 238,305 shares. Quantum Mgmt stated it has 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc reported 6,976 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Citizens State Bank has 1.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diversified stated it has 40,923 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 4,447 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1.54M shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.99% or 188,090 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 3.29% or 3.55M shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 111,118 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 19.48 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 602,197 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. MONZON GILBERTO sold $216,512 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Moore Lp reported 320,881 shares stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 846,370 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 132,907 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,624 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 10,527 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 1.91M shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Grp Lc reported 3.65% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.02% or 490,728 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated holds 500,705 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP has 0.12% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). American Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 107,594 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Foster & Motley reported 4,845 shares stake.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.