Oppenheimer & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG); Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Boosted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 27.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 14,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 140.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 15,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 411,184 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,619 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 0.96% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 63,599 shares. 3,212 are owned by Confluence Wealth Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 15,561 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Mgmt owns 11,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highlander Limited Com reported 50 shares. Sei Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 4,503 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. 144 were reported by Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 22,375 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Co reported 2.58 million shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 58,110 shares to 17,790 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,838 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

