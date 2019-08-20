Oppenheimer & Close Raised Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding by $667,342 as Market Valuation Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased Holding in Insperity (NSP) by $912,783

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 63,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, down from 70,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 479,089 shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 3.21 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).