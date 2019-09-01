Oppenheimer & Close Has Boosted Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake by $667,342; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed Its Position in Maximus (MMS) by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Maximus (MMS) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 873,465 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 891,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Maximus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 267,296 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 251,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Lp invested in 15,411 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 33,378 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verus Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 7,202 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 4,600 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 1,153 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 479 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 10,278 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 1.24M shares. Sei Invests Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,349 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,517 shares. 567,635 are held by Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.06% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare (NYSE:AHS) by 16,238 shares to 68,909 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif A (NYSE:GEF) by 19,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MAXIMUS to Present at the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity Conference on Implementing Effective Community Engagement – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.