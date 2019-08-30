Oppenheimer & Close Increases Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS); Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 3.89 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 607,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.52 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 5.89 million shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lowe’s expanding sponsorship with Panthers – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 262,190 shares to 64,870 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 29,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,220 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gp reported 0.37% stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 152,800 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 48,531 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 18,482 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.81 million shares. Captrust reported 124,949 shares. D E Shaw And Communication reported 8.72M shares. Advisor Partners reported 0.35% stake. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.1% or 30,254 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 24,389 shares. Sfe Counsel reported 3.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 46,802 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 3,671 shares. 12,671 are held by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc.