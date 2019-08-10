Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake by $667,342; Market Value Rose; As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Shares Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Decreased Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 212,739 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 2.24M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KEPCO: Improving Generation Mix, Stabilizing Costs – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Korea Electric Power Corporation 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 South Korean Stocks That Are Feeling the Heat – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2017. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pan American Silver to buy Tahoe Resources in $1.07B cash and stock deal – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Successful New ETFs of Q2 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How To Invest In Cloud Computing – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2018.