Oppenheimer & Company Lifted Holding in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Declined; Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 503,148 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 8,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 47,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.04M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,210 were accumulated by Investment House Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 36,490 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 10,314 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 4,724 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 181 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 12,739 shares. 1.91M are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Lpl Lc reported 3,637 shares. James Investment Incorporated has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc invested in 178,241 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc reported 4,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 600,088 are held by Fairpointe Lc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 62,866 shares to 528,537 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Llc holds 17,792 shares. Atria Limited Com holds 0.13% or 35,949 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 24,893 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De has 2.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Woodley Farra Manion Port holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,000 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 6,663 shares. Stack Inc holds 2.06% or 203,849 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors, a California-based fund reported 64.84 million shares. Northstar invested in 0.87% or 23,203 shares. 262,895 are held by Williams Jones Associates Ltd. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 7,815 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 14,818 shares. Leonard Green LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 40,000 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt holds 0.54% or 29,021 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 203,000 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.