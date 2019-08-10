Oppenheimer & Close Boosted Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Stock Value Rose; Macys (M) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Raised Its Holding by $378,048 as Valuation Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74M shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 2.24M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares to 488,924 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

