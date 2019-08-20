Oppenheimer & Company Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Sentiment Is 1.54

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 152 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 99 cut down and sold stakes in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 76.20 million shares, up from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LPL Financial Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 59.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 15,485 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 396,327 shares with $25.77 million value, down from 411,812 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 25.72% above currents $64.11 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,579 shares to 46,568 valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 210,018 shares and now owns 271,338 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 0.29% or 13,865 shares. Moors Cabot holds 29,202 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 12,371 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 0.39% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Asset Mngmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 655,526 shares. Cambridge, a Iowa-based fund reported 136,670 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,191 shares. Conning holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 111,126 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% or 5,730 shares in its portfolio. Security National Co stated it has 27,178 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.43% or 749,989 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com accumulated 1.33% or 79,127 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pggm Invs reported 1.67 million shares.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Provides Solutions to Make Acquisition and Monetization Easier – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Creating ‘Next Generation of Wealth Management’ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Blue Line Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.47% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 101,712 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

The stock increased 2.58% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 808,182 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.16M for 11.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.